Friday Night Flix returns to Davis Park June 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday Night Flix returns to Davis Park with movies, potato chips and social distancing.

All are welcome to enjoy the free community event and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Davis Park opens at 7 p.m. Movie will begin at dusk.

Movie Line-Up:

• June 4 – Moana presented by Mayor Tom McNamara

• July 9 – Field of Dreams presented by Representative Maurice West

• Aug. 6 – Raya And The Last Dragon presented by Urban Equity Properties

In the event of inclement weather during Friday Night Flix, the decision to reschedule or cancel the event for the evening will be made no later than 2 p.m. on the day of the event. This notification will be posted on the Friday Night Flix Facebook page.

Tickets for free chips, courtesy of Frito Lay, will be handed out at the entrance for the first 500 patrons. Leave your pets at home. Bicyclists are encouraged to ride down and park at the entrance of Davis Park

“A special thank you to Mayor Tom McNamara, Representative Maurice West, Urban Equity Properties, Frito Lay and our media partners 97ZOK and WIFR TV for sponsoring this year’s Friday Night Flix events,” according to organizers.

For more information & event reminders, follow us at Friday Night Flix on Facebook.

