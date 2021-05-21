Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an emotional day in Freeport Friday. A lot of tears and grieving, with people filtering up and down S. Beaver Avenue in Freeport all day.

The community could be seen dropping off balloons, flowers and paying their respects to a teen named Britten Clankie, who was shot and later died of his injuries Thursday night.

This story started Thursday night when police were called to the scene and discovered Clankie suffering from a gunshot wound that he eventually succumbed to. WIFR had a chance to speak to Clankie’s mom and his aunt.

They said Britten was a loving, hardworking, and empathetic boy. His friends said he would give you the shirt off his back — and just like that, he’s gone. His family said it just doesn’t feel real.

“Why? It’s just not fair. It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before. My heart is literally crushed. I’ll never get to see him, hug him, or see him smile,” Trinity Heck and Christina Jacobs, aunt and mom of Britten Clankie, respectfully, said.

Police said they’re looking for two people they suspect in the incident, a male juvenile and a man. This is the second shooting this week involving a teen that’s ended fatally in Freeport. Local first responders call the gun violence in the community and epidemic.

Clankie’s family pleads for the violence to end. His family urges anyone with information to come forward. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe, which you can visit here. The fundraiser has raised $1,520 of its $5,000 goal as of 5:40 p.m. Friday.

