Eats + Speaks Speaks accepting new patients

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Byron business that provides speech therapy to growing kids is now growing itself and taking on new patients.

Eats + Speaks is a private practice founded by speech language and feeding therapist Emily Hussey in 2019. After recently hiring three new therapists, Eats + Speaks is now officially accepting new patients.

The practice provides traditional speech and language therapy, in addition to wellness centered therapies in the area of feeding and pre and post-operative care for tethered oral tissues.

“Unfortunately there is a huge shortage of speech therapists in general. especially in our area. So I knew it was going to take some time to find the right people to hire to really build the practice. So we are really excited to say that we are open and ready to accept new patients,” Hussey said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.