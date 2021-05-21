CRE8IV transformational art returns for second year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will soon be amused as several murals begin to take shape in places around the region over the next few weeks.

The city of Rockford announced the return of CRE8IV transformational art, which turns blank walls into what a representative from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau calls “museum quality art.” The initiative started in 2019 and is back after a year break due to the pandemic.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he’s thrilled about the greater impact of the project.

“Everyday you drive around Rockford you see people taking selfies, coming in literally just to see the murals. Then they’re also visiting local businesses, they’re also loving where they live and I think that’s a huge piece. We have to continue to instill more pride in where people call their home and this is a big part of it,” McNamara said.

