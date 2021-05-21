Advertisement

Belvidere School District graduations scheduled Saturday

District 100 students will receive diplomas.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Ceremonies and luncheon for the Belvidere School District will take place on Saturday morning through the afternoon.

Starting at 10 a.m., Belvidere High School will begin commencement at 1500 East Ave. and Firebox at 120 Buchanan St. At 2 p.m., Belvidere North High School will begin commencement at 9393 Beloit Rd.

District 100 students will receive diplomas. In the event of rain, the ceremonies will take place on Sunday at the same locations.

