Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder charge
Chicago teen charged in 2020 Rockford murder, police say
(FILE)
Belvidere businesses feel impact of shift changes, pending layoffs at assembly plant
County fairs prepare for 2021 season
Auto thefts on the rise
Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford
White Pines Lodge
Now renamed, White Pines Lodge to reopen under new management

Latest News

In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists...
Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death
Chief Donald Melanson of the Windsor Police Dept. said authorities are looking into who is...
NAACP, police respond to nooses on Amazon construction site
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing
On Wednesday, there's a super moon total eclipse.
May 2021 skywatching tips from NASA