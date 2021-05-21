Advertisement

16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting

The name of the victim is not being released at this time; his autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
(Source: AP)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police are conducting a death investigation after a shooting late Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Freeport Police officers responded to the 400 block of S. Beaver Avenue for a report of shots fired. A 16-year-old male from Freeport was located at the scene with a gunshot injury. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim. The 16-year-old victim was transported by a Freeport Fire Department ambulance and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at FHN Memorial Hospital.

The name of the 16-year-old victim is not being released at this time; his autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

Freeport Police officers are currently looking for two persons of interest in connection with this investigation, one male juvenile and one adult male.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW. Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

