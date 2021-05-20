Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 37 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, positivity rate at 4.5%

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 37 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,584 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 483. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.5 percent. The health department says 206,161 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 47 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s number of 56. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Friday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

