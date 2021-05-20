Vaccinated guests no longer need masks at Volcano Falls Adventure Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volcano Falls Adventure Park is no longer requiring vaccinated guests to wear a mask inside the facility, according to an announcement Thursday.

Following new CDC guidelines and adhering to local and state regulations, Volcano Falls has made the decision to loosen up mask requirements inside the park. Guests who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask inside of the arcade area, although they ask non-vaccinated guests to continue wearing a mask while indoors.

While the restrictions are loosening up for guests of the park, the staff will continue to wear a mask both inside and outside on park grounds. Volcano Falls is asking its guests to follow best practices and still try to maintain social distancing as much as possible and wherever possible.

“We strive to provide a fun but safe environment for everyone and know the importance of adhering to guidelines. Our policy change is effective immediately and is subject to change at any time,” according to an announcement by Volcano Falls.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.