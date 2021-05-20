US 20 bridge repairs in Cherry Valley begin May 24

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs on the bridges carrying U.S. 20 over the Kishwaukee River in Cherry Valley will begin on Monday, May 24.

The bridges are located a half-mile east of Interstate 39 and U.S. 51. Path Construction Company of Champaign is the contractor of the $285,000 project, which will replace the expansion joints on both bridges. One lane of traffic on each bridge will be maintained throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by late June, according to IDOT.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

