Summer-like pattern continues with hit-or-miss rain chances into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain for the most part has been hard to come by for the Stateline. This comes as much of Illinois’ drought situation continues to get worse as our grounds get drier. The summer-like temperatures have moved in and will continue in aiding pop-up thunderstorm chances in the days ahead.

The latest drought monitor in Illinois was released Thursday and the outlook from it still doesn’t look good. All of Chicagoland is in some sort of drought and a majority of the Stateline is the same way. Part of DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago Counties are in a moderate drought and Boone County in its entirety is in one as well. Areas in Chicagoland are in even more desperate need of rain as the drought situation was upgraded to a severe drought.

Parts of the Chicagoland area are in the severe drought, moderate drought continues for the Stateline, too.

Through Thursday, 7.63 inches of rain have fallen officially in Rockford, making it the 9th driest streak year-to-date. This dry streak will continue as any beneficial rain chances still look grim. However there are rain chances in each of the next seven days but they are very hit-or-miss due to how warm we are.

We are currently in the 9th driest stretch year-to-date for lack of rainfall in Rockford.

Model rainfall forecasts in big disagreement with rainfall over the next week. Beneficial rain chances look bleak

Temperatures in the 80s will continue through the weekend with many possibilities that temperatures will approach 90 degrees by the latter half of the weekend and early next week. Expect dew points in the 60s to make it feel a bit more on the humid side with the warmth too.

Rain chances will be hit or miss in the days ahead too. Friday could see some showers or even a few storms sneak in during the afternoon but most of us will remain dry. Watch the forecast for the first day of Rockford City Market but our current thoughts is that it will be okay for the most part.

There is a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening Friday, although a small chance.

There will be another chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon, a very small chance.

There will be another chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Some of the stronger storms may produce small hail and gusty winds, especially west.

There will be more sunshine Saturday as temperatures climb with hit-or-miss storm chances continuing into next week. A few days with highs in the upper 70s also return to the forecast as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend.

