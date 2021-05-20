RPS 205 pandemic retrospective

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State board of Education is requiring all schools to return to full in-person learning next fall.

However, before staff plan ahead, many look back at the challenges teachers and students faced over the past year.

Schools worked to continue providing students with a quality education all through a computer screen. Then, staff need to navigate how to get kids back inside the classroom as safe as possible.

Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools said he’s proud of how the district handled the past year but is eager to look toward a more normal school year setting.

“We entered with so many unknowns coming out of last spring and into the summer. It’s really exciting to know that we are presumably heading into that final stage, that level 5 area where we can really focus on in-person learning and not have to plan for so many different contingencies,” RPS Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said.

