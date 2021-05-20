Advertisement

RPS 205 pandemic retrospective

Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools said he’s proud of how the district handled the past year but is eager to look toward a more normal school year setting.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State board of Education is requiring all schools to return to full in-person learning next fall.

However, before staff plan ahead, many look back at the challenges teachers and students faced over the past year.

Schools worked to continue providing students with a quality education all through a computer screen. Then, staff need to navigate how to get kids back inside the classroom as safe as possible.

Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools said he’s proud of how the district handled the past year but is eager to look toward a more normal school year setting.

“We entered with so many unknowns coming out of last spring and into the summer. It’s really exciting to know that we are presumably heading into that final stage, that level 5 area where we can really focus on in-person learning and not have to plan for so many different contingencies,” RPS Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Oberheim
Police officer dead in shootout with suspect
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant: Return to work for first shift only June 1
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford co-owner Jim Aamodt died unexpectedly Sunday. He helped build...
GAR owner Jim Aamodt leaves a lasting impact in Rockford
Personnel with the department open up about some of the challenges they face day in and day out.
‘This is nothing new’ Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office opens up about challenges department faces

Latest News

Mental health awareness 5.20
Depression, anxiety rates return focus to mental health awareness
Timecast Friday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 5/20/2021
Auto thefts on the rise
Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford
Auto thefts on the rise
Auto thefts on the rise in Rockford