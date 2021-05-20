Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission offers solution in helping people asking for handouts

Rockford Rescue Mission has created “Get Help” cards for concerned citizens to give to people seeking help.
“Get Help” cards
“Get Help” cards(Rockford Rescue Mission)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmer weather, coupled with a federal court decision this year lifting a ban on panhandling, has sent an increasing number of people to Rockford intersections soliciting donations.

Rockford Rescue Mission has created “Get Help” cards for concerned citizens to give to people seeking help. The cards provide information about the services the Rockford Rescue Mission provides — including shelter, free and nutritious meals, spiritual guidance and educational or vocational training classes.

Cards may be obtained in any of three ways:

• Email info@rockfordrescuemission.org with your name and mailing address. The Mission will gladly mail you cards.

• Pick up a stack at the Mission, 715 W. State St.

• Download and print a PDF page.

