Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity asking for volunteers to build homes

No construction experience is needed.
Habitat for Humanity. (Photo Source: WLOX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is challenging the community to volunteer to help build six homes in 2021.

No construction experience is needed. Everything you need will be provided to you, including lunch. You will be guided through every step of the way by a house leader who will show you how to complete each task. 

This is a fun way to get involved in the community with your co-workers, church groups, clubs/organizations, or with your friends and family. This experience will provide many laughs, a way to give back to your community, and you will be a part of the path that gives a family the opportunity to call a place home,” according to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

If you’re not ready to swing a hammer? Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking lunch donations, financial contributions and ReStore volunteers. You can find more information here.

Volunteer registration will take place at 3002 Carol Place between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Volunteer dates include the following Saturdays:

  • June 19
  • June 26
  • July 3
  • July 10
  • July 17
  • July 24
  • Aug. 7
  • Aug. 14
  • Aug. 21

