Rock Valley College softball advances to national championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College captures the regional championship with a clean sweep over Dupage College.

In game one Dupage jumped on the Golden Eagles early. The team plated two runs in the first inning, but that would be all the Chaparrals would get. Rock Valley scored three in the second, and eight runs in the fourth to take the lead. The Golden Eagles did win game one 14-2.

In game two Dupage plated three first-inning runs, but in a similar trend it was downhill from there. Kirstin Fudge and Kayle Frieberg both hit two homers and drove in four runners to fuel an 11-3 win.

“We’re swinging for home runs, so I decided I was going to go up there and swing for contact and get on base and let you know those hitters, those powerful hitters behind me, get those home runs and score me for extra runs,” Junior outfielder Trinity Fry said.

“We’re trying to play softball in a pandemic, and just the dedication that they’ve had to each other,” Rock Valley College softball head coach Darin Monroe. “The dedication they’ve had to this program to get the opportunity to do this today makes it all worthwhile.”

Rock Valley College will advance to it’s seventh consecutive championship game in Syracuse, N.Y.

