Returning to normal life presents challenges for people with mental health concerns

A return to normal means a return to uncomfortable situations, according to Rosecrance Health Network.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress, mental health issues, and substance use, it has helped those who struggle with anxiety and many routine social interactions.

A recent study by the American Psychological Association reported that 7 percent of people felt less stress since the pandemic’s beginning. In addition, a study by European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry discovered that nearly 20 percent of Canadian children aged 6 to 18 had improved mental health during the pandemic, according to Rosecrance Health Network.

For people with conditions such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or learning disorders, staying home meant an escape from many stressors. Now, with the country reopening, a return to normal means a return to uncomfortable situations, according to Rosecrance Health Network.

“Ironically, while many of us have battled isolation over the past year, a significant group enjoyed the break from so many interactions,” Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi said. “We want to be aware of these people and support them as they readjust to interactions that the rest of us long for.”

