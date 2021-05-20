Advertisement

Region 1 Planning Council requests response for completing Keith Creek Corridor Study

The deadline for response is June 9.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council is requesting a response from all qualified and responsible respondents for completing a corridor study for the main branch of Keith Creek.

Beginning in western Boone County, Keith Creek travels southwest through Rockford, before converging with the Rock River just south of Morgan Street in southeast Rockford.

“The Keith Creek corridor provides an excellent opportunity to invest in a historically disadvantaged area of Rockford,” according to an announcement by the city on Thursday.

The request for proposals is available here. The deadline for a response is June 9.

The creek meanders through natural areas, parks, urban neighborhoods, and channelized routes for approximately 4.5 miles. The goal of this study is to plan for the development of a robust alternative transportation network of shared-use paths, sidewalks, and public transit access to meet the needs of the residents along the creek, many of whom have limited access to personal motorized vehicles.

