Pretzel City Winefest offers afternoon shopping fun May 22

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Freeport Partnership will host the fourth annual Pretzel City Winefest this Saturday, May 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are still available for sale online for $25 here.

After purchasing your tickets online, check-in at any of the five downtown restaurants to receive your Winefest glass, lanyard, bag, wine tokens and information packet with information on special offers from downtown boutiques and shopping destinations. The wine tokens can be redeemed for local wine selections at Bourbon’s on Main, Mort’s Bar & Grill, Pub 219, This Is It Eatery and Wagner House.

The wine glasses can be taken out of the restaurant to shop in local stores as part of the Freeport Festival District.

“We are excited to bring Pretzel City Winefest back to Downtown Freeport. It is one of our favorite events to encourage shopping in our fabulous stores and enjoy a fun day with friends. There is an extra layer of anticipation this year as we emerge from a long winter and health restrictions to enjoy an event that sparks enthusiasm and positive energy,” Greater Freeport Partnership event coordinator Katie Gentz said.

Pretzel City Winefest is sponsored by generous community partners Citizens State Bank, Deininger Floral, Helm Group, Hilldale Deli, Solutions Bank and State Bank.

May 22 will also be the second Freeport Festival District date for the year. On a designated festival district day, patrons can purchase a beverage (as a part of Winefest or otherwise), and carry it throughout downtown to enjoy the attractions, shopping and dining in downtown Freeport from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

