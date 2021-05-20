Advertisement

Now renamed, White Pines Lodge to reopen under new management

White Pines Lodge is currently not taking reservations at this time.
White Pines Lodge
White Pines Lodge
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mt. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - White Pines Lodge, formerly White Pines Resort, is under new management and will reopen at a later date.

New management made the announcement from the hotel and lodging destination’s Facebook page. The lodge, cabins, gift shop and restaurant will also be reopened in the near future.

White Pines Lodge is currently not taking reservations at this time. Communications and updates will be posted regularly on their Facebook page.

White Pines Lodge is under new management and we are excited to announce that we will be opening the much loved lodge,...

Posted by White Pines Lodge on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

“We are thrilled to be bringing this hidden gem back to Ogle County residents and looking forward to seeing you all!” the post said.

