Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plague of area car thefts accelerate and Rockford Police Department try to figure out how to pump the brakes.

“It feels weird, someone coming on your property and having the nerve to get in your car and take it,” said Beth Fredrickson.

Rockford Police said auto thefts are purely opportunistic.

“People are running into businesses, typically a gas station or a liquor store,” said Sergeant Paul Sarantopoulos. “Something you would expect to be in and out of.”

The thief sees a car, then takes a car. For Beth Fredrickson, that’s exactly what happened.

“So it had been a typical, post Thanksgiving, Black Friday and we had company,” said Fredrickson.

A bunch of family from out of town, said Fredrickson. In a flurry of food, games and holiday fun, one of Fredrickson’s family members forgot the key fob in the car. She wasn’t aware of the problem until she woke up the next morning and realized her car wasn’t in the driveway.

“I said, ‘Oh, somebody probably just ran up to CVS or something, you know? Ran out to get some coffee rolls or whatever,” said Fredrickson. “Low and behold, everybody starts waking up and no! They’re all there. And our car had been stolen! It was just freakish.”

Police said auto thefts in Rockford accelerated 62% from April 2020 to April 2021, leaping from 95 violations to 154. Sergeant Paul Sarantopoulos works in the Financial and Property Crime Unit of the Rockford Police Department. He said juveniles are often the culprits.

“Some of the other vehicles that have been stolen have been linked to other crimes,” said Sarantopoulos. ”Whether that’s shootings, burglaries, robberies.”

Sarantopoulos said the problem isn’t easy to solve. Juveniles will crash of burn the cars.

“They think the vehicle won’t be linked back to them,” Sarantopoulos said.

Fredrickson called the crime eye-opening. She never forgets to lock her doors.

“It just goes to show you that you might feel like you have a nice, quiet little neighborhood, where there’s nothing going on,” said Fredrickson. “But stuff does go on.”

Police recommend investing in a remote start to protect yourself from these crimes.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.