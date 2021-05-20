Advertisement

More than 17K unemployment claims filed in state last week

There were 18,355 new unemployment claims filed during the week of May 3 in Illinois.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 17,530 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 10 in Illinois, a 4 percent decrease from the previous week.

Illinois’ estimated claims are among 444,000 total claims filed across the country last week. That’s the lowest level for initial claims nationwide since March 14, 2020 when it there were 256,000 claims. Since early March, there have been nearly 3.6 million total claims filed in the state.

