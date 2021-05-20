Advertisement

Meijer offering small incentive for vaccinated customers

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Meijer is encouraging people to get vaccinated with a small incentive.

The grocer is giving customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated at a Meijer store.

They’re also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase for customers who got vaccinated elsewhere.

Meijer is the latest company to offer an incentive to encourage people to get the shot.

