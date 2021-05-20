Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
May 20 birthdays
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 20 birthdays
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police officer dead in shootout with suspect
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant: Return to work for first shift only June 1
GAR owner Jim Aamodt leaves a lasting impact in Rockford
New program to help area residents pay overdue rent and utility bills
Latest News
County fairs prepare for 2021 season
Stateline travel and tourism industry looks to return to normal, may take some time
Post pandemic travel and tourism recovery
Durand bass fishing team aims for first state title