Masks are optional at Snappers games, effective May 25

The Snappers will increase to near-maximum capacity for fans to attend games for the rest of the season.
Beloit Snappers manager Mike Jacobs looks on as his team takes on the South Bend Cubs Sunday at...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beginning Tuesday, May 25, fully vaccinated fans attending Beloit Snappers games at Pohlman Field and ABC Supply Stadium are no longer required to wear masks.

This change brings ballpark protocols into alignment with recently announced Centers for Disease Control and Rock County guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks and will be provided two socially-distanced general admission sections to sit.

The Snappers will continue to partner with local health officials and will update protocols as required. Additionally, Snappers employees and game day staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to removing their masks while on site. With this announcement, the Snappers will increase to near-maximum capacity for fans to attend games for the rest of the season.

“We are thankful that the Stateline Region is on a path toward improved health and are grateful for the Rock County Health officials and area vaccine distribution centers for helping us get to this point,” team president Jeff Jurgella said.

The Snappers also announced that June and July single-game tickets will be available for purchase starting May 20. Single-game tickets will no longer be sold exclusively in pods and will be available in any amount for any section of the stadium, with the exception of the two socially-distanced sections.

Beloit will be back at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call the front office at 608.362.2272 or visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

