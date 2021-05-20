Advertisement

Limited edition Fred VanVleet bobblehead released

The bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces.
Fred VanVleet Wichita State Arena Series Bobblehead
Fred VanVleet Wichita State Arena Series Bobblehead(FOCO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Fred VanVleet Wichita State Arena Series bobblehead was released by retailer FOCO.

He was a king of the court on his college campus before making highlight reels as a pro! The VanVleet bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and cost $50.

You can purchase or find out more information about the Rockford native’s bobblehead here.

