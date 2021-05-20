Limited edition Fred VanVleet bobblehead released
The bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Fred VanVleet Wichita State Arena Series bobblehead was released by retailer FOCO.
He was a king of the court on his college campus before making highlight reels as a pro! The VanVleet bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and cost $50.
You can purchase or find out more information about the Rockford native’s bobblehead here.
