Limited edition Fred VanVleet bobblehead released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Fred VanVleet Wichita State Arena Series bobblehead was released by retailer FOCO.

He was a king of the court on his college campus before making highlight reels as a pro! The VanVleet bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and cost $50.

You can purchase or find out more information about the Rockford native’s bobblehead here.

