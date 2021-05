ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers this morning and isolated shower chances during the afternoon and highs in the middle 80′s. Mid 80′s are back tomorrow as we warm to the 90 degree mark for both Saturday and Sunday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms increase the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.