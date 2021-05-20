IDPH: 1,542 new cases of COVID-19, 42 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest average infection rate from COVID-19 in more than two months on Thursday, as statewide hospitalizations from the virus fell to their lowest point in nearly seven weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 42 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 1,460 new COVID cases per day over the past week, down 37 percent from two weeks ago.

Reported deaths in the state on Thursday are:

- Coles County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 7 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 female 100+

- DeWitt County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Henry County: 1 female 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 70′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 70′s

- Logan County: 1 male 60′s

- Macon County: 1 male 90′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 30′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.2 percent, the lowest it has been since March 17.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,488 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest since April 2.

Illinois is averaging 1,556 hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 23 percent decline from two weeks ago.

Meantime, daily vaccinations continue to lag behind the April peak. Illinois is averaging 65,998 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 50 percent from the peak on April 12. Average daily vaccinations have been fluctuating in Illinois in recent weeks, hovering between roughly 57,000 and 87,000 per day since the end of April.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 4,935,680 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for nearly 39 percent of the population.

IDPH said 47 percent of all adults in Illinois have now been fully vaccinated, and 64 percent of all adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

