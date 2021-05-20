Heat wave still on track as storm chances remain limited

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite an abundance of cloudiness Wednesday, temperatures returned to the 80s in Rockford for the first time since May 2, and the warming trend has only just begun. Strong southerly winds sent temperatures surging Wednesday, and those winds will continue streaming north into our area from the Gulf of Mexico, which will allow a continuation of the trend of warming temperatures which has the real potential at not only producing the year’s first 90° temperatures, but quite possibly several of them.

In all likelihood, Thursday’s to feature more clouds than sunshine, but there will be occasional peeks. Also, though, the warmer temperatures and elevated moisture content in the atmosphere may provide a breeding ground for extremely spotty showers and storms to develop in the afternoon, much as the case was Wednesday afternoon. At most, 20% of the area will be on the receiving end of these storms, with areas west of Rockford those most favored.

Skies will be rather cloudy Thursday, and a few storms may fire in the afternoon, especially west of Rockford. Most of us are to stay dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While any of these storms may produce brief downpours along with some thunder and lightning, the severe weather risk is extremely low, and is limited to our farthest westernmost sections of the viewing area.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated Thursday, though one or two storms could produce some hail and gusty winds in our far western areas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There should be a bit more sunshine on Friday, thus temperatures will warm up into the middle and upper 80s. Should clouds and showers stay away, and they very well could, a 90° is not out of the question entirely.

We'll be in the middle 80s Thursday, and with more sun on tap Friday, we'll inch closer to 90°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That said, there’ll be just enough instability in the atmosphere that a few very spotty showers and storms cannot be entirely ruled out during the afternoon, again, especially west of Rockford.

Once again, very spotty showers or storms my sprout Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While brief downpours lasting no more than five or ten minutes will again be possible, we’re not anticipating severe weather Friday either. Those chances are to be pushed even farther to the northwest.

The risk area for severe weather shifts farther northwest Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good deal of sunshine is likely Saturday, which may very well send temperatures to the 90° mark. As of now, we’re projecting Saturday to pull up just short of 90°, and the thinking is that Sunday’s now likely to bring our first 90° of the year.

If we don't hit 90° Saturday, we'll almost certainly do so Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A back door cold front may bring a very temporary period of cooler temperatures Sunday night, but as that front lifts back to the north as a warm front Monday, it’s likely warmth resurges into our area on gusty southwest surface winds. That should produce another 90° Monday and potentially Tuesday. However, slightly elevated rainfall chances may prove to be a wild card each day, particularly Tuesday.

Even after Sunday and Monday's 90s, temperatures aren't to cool off much, if at all. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While thunderstorm chances are in the forecast each of the next ten days, let’s be abundantly clear. Not one of the next ten days will feature all-day rains, and it’s likely that several of them will go without any rain at all. Additionally, we’re not looking at any big rainfall amounts. In fact, most, if not all of the area will see rainfall tallies over the coming week to total between 0.50″ and 0.75″. Residents of Iowa will be the recipients of the much more healthy rainfall.

Latest projections are less optimistic in the rainfall department here over the coming week. The bulk of the rainfall is to come to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, it’s abundantly clear that we’re off to an early start of summerlike temperatures. But, could this early season warmth be a harbinger of what’s to come for the summer as a whole? If history’s any guide, it might very well be! An examination of our lengthy database of weather records here reveals that, since 1893, only 12 times has a month of May produced as many or more days with 85°+ temperatures than the 9 we’re projecting to occur this May. In those 12 years, an average of 70 days of 85°+ temps occurred in the year as a whole, WAY above the normal of 50 such days.

Similarly, there’ve been 26 years to feature multiple 90s in May. In those years, an average of 33 days of 90°+ heat occurred, far surpassing the 20 considered to be normal here. It’s no slam dunk that this year will materialize in similar fashion, but with similar drought-like years of 1934, 1936, 1988, and 2012 among those represented in both categories, I’m inclined to speculate we may be laying the groundwork for a hot, steamy summer ahead.

If current projections hold, we could be heading for a hot summer, if history is any guide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

