Durand bass fishing team aims for first state title

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Chasing a state title one fish at a time is the goal of each high school bass fishing team in Illinois, but in Durand, the group has one key advantage. They don’t just feel like a family, they are family.

“I really want to win the state championship with my own son,” Durand bass fishing coach Dan Hayes said.

Hayes is familiar with state competition, he took a group downstate in 2015, but this time around he won’t just coach the anglers, he will coach his son.

“He was fishing with me when he was three years old in the boat I would tie him to a rope with a lifejacket on so he wouldn’t fall off and let him have at it,” Hayes said.

Dan’s son Josh is half of the pair of Durand anglers headed to the state competition this week. More than anything, Josh wants to bring the trophy home.

“It’d mean everything to me because it’s with my dad and my best friend I mean it’d be one of the biggest moments in my life,” Durand junior angler Josh Hayes said.

John Erickson is Josh’s teammate, he reeled in the sectional winner last week alongside his dad Joel, who also coached the team.

“When we catch one it’s not just your coach saying good job it’s your dad,” Durand senior angler John Erickson said

“My dad would have been 101 and died three years ago and my dad taught me how to fish,” Durand bass fishing coach Joel Erickson said.

Joel says he will cherish every moment with John and the Hayes family downstate. The group believes there will be challenges to face on Carlyle Lake, but they do have one thing on their side. Winning the title is now a family goal.

“You’ll probably see my cry on stage if he wins it,” Dan Hayes said.

“It wouldn’t be the same without our parents being our coaches,” John Erickson said.

