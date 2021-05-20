Advertisement

Depression, anxiety rates return focus to mental health awareness

You are never alone. Someone out there will listen to you.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and coping with mental illness can be challenging, especially during this pandemic.

One area mental health director offers tips on how you can cope.

SwedishAmerican’s Center for Mental Health is seeing depression and anxiety rates increase due to isolation and the unknown outlook of the pandemic. Director Katie Mistler recommends exercise, meditate, do yoga or even just color to help cope with those anxieties.

“I think being able to socialize though does help. Human contact is very valuable, I think this pandemic has really brought that forward for all of us. We’ve been very innovative. I will say with using virtual, it’s not the same as a human touch,” Mistler said.

Mistler emphasized that you are never alone. Someone out there will listen to you. She said it’s important to reach out to a psychiatrist or therapist as soon as possible so they can provide you with helpful resources.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Oberheim
Police officer dead in shootout with suspect
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant: Return to work for first shift only June 1
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford co-owner Jim Aamodt died unexpectedly Sunday. He helped build...
GAR owner Jim Aamodt leaves a lasting impact in Rockford
(FILE)
Belvidere businesses feel impact of shift changes, pending layoffs at assembly plant

Latest News

A survey conducted by the Pew Charitable Trust found 81 percent of borrowers from payday loan...
Robust revenue allows Illinois to repay federal loan early
Timecast Friday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 5/20/2021
Auto thefts on the rise
Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford
Auto thefts on the rise
Auto thefts on the rise in Rockford