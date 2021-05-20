County fairs prepare for 2021 season

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fairgrounds may look quiet on the outside, but on the inside organizers are busy planning one of the Stateline’s largest summer events.

“It won’t look terribly different than a normal fair right now,” said Boone County Fairgrounds Publicity Director Tom Ratcliffe. “We’re three months out and the protocol for COVID is still changing week to week, but masks will probably be required to enter the fairgrounds.”

Ratcliffe says COVID-19 cancelled last years event which was a tough pill to swallow.

“Oh it was devasting,” said Ratcliffe. “I mean that’s what we do.”

Ogle County Fair organizers share similar sentiments and guidelines saying so far masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be scattered throughout the grounds.

Ogle County will also crown another fair queen. An honor current fair queen Adriana Costa says she can’t wait for.

“I’m really excited to give it to another young lady who’s residing in Ogle County right now to take on this crown and just run with it and do an amazing job with it,” said Costa.

Kids involved in the 4H Club also make up a large part of area county fairs and organizers say their members are ready to get to that hands-on experience.

“Most of our kids are excited about getting back to that face to face experience and having that commrodory with others and just feeling somewhat normal again,” said 4H Youth Development Educator Johnna Jennings.

