Comptroller Mendoza: Never bet against Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza issued a statement following Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling in John Tillman v. J.B. Pritzker.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit that sought to challenge the constitutionality of $16 billion of the state’s general obligation bonds and threatened a massive default.

“The Supreme Court of Illinois got it right: The taxpayers of Illinois should not have to suffer financial Armageddon just so rich people who bet against Illinois can profit. Never bet against Illinois,” Mendoza said.

The high court reversed an August state appeals court decision permitting the so-called taxpayer lawsuit to move forward because it was not “frivolous or malicious,” and affirmed a 2019 district court ruling that blocked its filing, according to Reuters.

The original judge on this case was right to throw out this irresponsible lawsuit brought by former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s No. 1 advisor and Illinois Policy Institute CEO John Tillman. His ridiculous lawsuit was aimed at tanking Illinois’ finances – for the profit of named or unnamed hedge funds. In 2019, John Tillman, chief executive of the conservative Illinois Policy Institute, petitioned to file a lawsuit aimed at ending payments on about $14 billion of debt remaining from bond issues sold in 2003 and 2017.

In a unanimous opinion, justices cited an unreasonable delay by the plaintiff before challenging the bonds and raised concerns about a default.

“Enjoining the state from meeting its obligation to make payments on general obligation bonds will, at the very least, have a detrimental effect on the state’s credit rating,” the opinion stated.

Tillman had claimed the bonds, backed by Illinois’ full-faith and credit pledge, violated the state constitution because the proceeds were not used to fund specific purposes like capital improvements. Illinois used proceeds from 2003′s $10 billion bond sale for its underfunded retirement system, while money from $6 billion of bonds sold in 2017 was used to pay overdue bills, according to Reuters.

As today’s ruling noted, bond counsel and the state Attorney General signed off on all these bonds. They were constitutional. While the fiscally responsible 2017 bond offering that I championed saved taxpayers $4 to $6 billion in late payment interest penalties and served as a lifeline to businesses across Illinois, it hurt the profit margins of those who chose to bet against Illinois. They gambled and lost. Their irresponsible game is over,” Mendoza said.

