City of Rockford gives update on search for new chiefs

The city will release more information on meetings with candidates at a later date.
The search for Rockford’s new fire and police chiefs intensifies, with the Rockford Police and Fire Commission leading the hunt, mapping out its plans.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford Fire and Police Commission and the city are looking for community input for experience potential candidates should have.

The commission recently retained Industrial/Organizational Solutions to help the evaluation of candidates for the fire chief and police chief positions. Residents can submit comments on the next Rockford fire chief via email to RockfordFD@iosolutions.com and send comments on the future police chief of Rockford to RockfordPD@iosolutions.com.

“After candidates for both positions have been thoroughly vetted and evaluated, the city will host web-based meetings for residents to meet the candidates,” the city of Rockford said.

The city will release more information on meetings with potential candidates at a later date.

