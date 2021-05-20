Chicago teen charged in 2020 Rockford murder, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old Chicago teen was arrested on the charge of first degree murder in the 2020 murder investigation on Broadway by the Rockford Police Department.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, at approximately 1:05 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Broadway for a gunshot victim. Officers then found a victim, a 29-year-old man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rockford Police Violent Crimes Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and 16-year-old Antwaine Storey of Chicago, was identified as a suspect. On May 6, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley authorized a warrant for first degree murder for Storey. He was arrested on May 14 by the Chicago Police Department, and is currently in custody in Rockford.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867. The charges are merely accusations and all individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law

