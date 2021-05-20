Boylan knocks off NIC-10 foe Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan girls soccer and Guilford dueled on the pitch this evening, the Titans edged the Vikings 1-0.

The first half went scoreless, but Boylan cranked up the pressure in the second. Sophomore Kyra Cruickshank scored the lone goal off of great ball movement from her teammates.

Guilford did have an opportunity to tie the game late, but a Lizzie Peterson shot sailed just wide of the net.

Next up for the Vikings is a matchup with East on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:00 P.M.

Boylan will look for win number 7 against Hononegah on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 P.M.

