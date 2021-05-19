Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 44 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.8%

The health department says 204,236 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
File
File(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 and a death on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,547 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 479. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.8 percent. The health department says 204,236 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 56 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a increase from Tuesday’s number of 44. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Thursday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
‘City in transition’: New York vies to turn page on pandemic
Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
New York reopens, lifts COVID capacity restrictions on businesses
(Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
Free COVID-19 saliva testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
IDPH: 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, 28 more deaths