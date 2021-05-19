Advertisement

VetsRoll 100th birthday drive-by parade for WWII US Army Sgt.

WWII Army Sgt. Bob Babcock
WWII Army Sgt. Bob Babcock
WWII Army Sgt. Bob Babcock(VetsRoll)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - World War II U.S. Army Sgt. Bob Babcock will celebrate a big 100th birthday with neighbors, getting a hero’s salute while marking his 100th birthday Wednesday.

First responders will join a procession for Babcock on Wednesday afternoon. Staging for the drive-by parade will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in the south parking lot at 4401 Highcrest Rd. in Rockford. Enter off Southbound N. Alpine Road. The Illinois State Police will lead the procession, starting at 2:59 p.m.

Babcock entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 19, 1942 through Camp Grant in Rockford. He became the lead tank driver in the 11th armored division in his Sherman tank. On May 5, 1945, Babcock drove the first tank into the Mauthausen & Gusen Jewish Concentration Camps in Austria, according to VetsRoll.

The WWII veteran said he was not afraid to die but always worried about what it would have done to his mother.

