Advertisement

Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant: Return to work for first shift only June 1

Only the first shift will work, according to Stellanits.
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant announced a scheduled return to work for the week of May 31, according to a message for plant employees Wednesday.

WIFR previously reported the Stellantis auto assembly plant in Belvidere plant could leave more than 1,600 people without work. Stellantis says the layoff is indefinite.

Return to work for first shift only at the Chrysler factory is June 1, due to Memorial Day. Only the first shift will work, according to Stellanits.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down through Memorial Day. The plant will run a partial shift the week of May 31,” Stellantis said in a statement Wednesday.

The Stellantis plant is one of the biggest economic drivers in the Rockford region, Illinois Senator Dave Syverson believes the fallout of the indefinite lay-off will reach every corner of the Stateline.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in Marion, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
Gov. Pritzker announces 6-year, $20.7B construction plan
The City of Rockford has partnered with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring...
Electric scooters now in Rockford
COVID-19 vaccine for students
COVID-19 vaccine available for RPS 205 students 12 and older
WWII Army Sgt. Bob Babcock
VetsRoll 100th birthday drive-by parade for WWII US Army Sgt.