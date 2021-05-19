Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant: Return to work for first shift only June 1

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant announced a scheduled return to work for the week of May 31, according to a message for plant employees Wednesday.

WIFR previously reported the Stellantis auto assembly plant in Belvidere plant could leave more than 1,600 people without work. Stellantis says the layoff is indefinite.

Return to work for first shift only at the Chrysler factory is June 1, due to Memorial Day. Only the first shift will work, according to Stellanits.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down through Memorial Day. The plant will run a partial shift the week of May 31,” Stellantis said in a statement Wednesday.

The Stellantis plant is one of the biggest economic drivers in the Rockford region, Illinois Senator Dave Syverson believes the fallout of the indefinite lay-off will reach every corner of the Stateline.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.