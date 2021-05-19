Advertisement

School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(Hawaii News Now)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville announced its plan Wednesday to get free meals into the hands of children this summer while classes are not in session.

The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price meals are not available, the district stated.

SDJ School Nutrition Programs manager Jim Degan said this program is crucial to helping students and their families.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Degan. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Those who are ages 18 and younger are eligible to receive the free meals. The district explained those who are over 18 years old but have a mental or physical disability and participate in a public or private non-profit school’s meal program during the regular school year may also participate in the summer meal program.

Free meals will be served Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., from June 7 to August 17, with the exception of July 5. Some pick-up locations may also have different times.

Children will receive lunch and the following day’s breakfast each day. Those who are attending summer school will also have access between free breakfast and lunch as part of the summer school program.

Here are the list of locations:

  • Adams Elementary
  • Jackson Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Wilson Elementary
  • Bond Park Pavilion
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Craig High
  • Marshall Middle
  • Hedberg Public Library- 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
  • Rockvale Trailer Park- 11:30 a.m.-noon

