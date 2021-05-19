Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces music director finalists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announced the finalists for a new music director Wednesday morning.

Nine candidates were selected from two hundred plus applicants to move forward in the selection process. The next phase consists of each finalist programming and conducting a concert with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. Nine concerts will be scheduled beginning in January of 2022 with each candidate spending a week in Rockford, according to the RSO.

“What an exciting process this has been, it will be an extraordinary year and I can’t wait to see and hear our outstanding finalists in action.” Arnold Rosen chairman of the RSO Music Director search committee said.

The finalist candidates are: Yaniv Attar, Andrew Crust, Eric Garcia, Tania Miller, Radu Paponiu, Yaniv Segal, Scott Terrell, Vlad Vizireanu, and Alistair Willis. Their bios and photos can be found here.

Current music director Steven Larsen planned to retire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Due to the pandemic, he will be extending his contract through Dec. 2021 to include conducting the July 3 Star Spangled Spectacular, a Classics concert in October, The Nutcracker and Holiday Pops, according to the RSO.

In honor of Steven Larsen’s 30 years of service the RSO initiated the Larsen Legacy Campaign with the goal of raising $500,000 to ensure the financial future of the orchestra so that when the baton is passed to the next artistic leader, the RSO is in a position to encourage and create progressive and innovative programming.

The Larsen Legacy Campaign has passed the halfway mark and is seeking donations to achieve the goal by June 30. For more info about the Larsen Legacy Campaign visit here.

