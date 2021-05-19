Rockford area to get almost $2M in road improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford area is set to receive $1.95 million for improvements to roads and highways in the upcoming year as a part of the state’s multi-year construction plan.

”I am happy to see another round of funding for infrastructure improvements,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “This construction will help ensure the safety of people traveling on our roads while providing meaningful income for those working hard to repair them.”

The improvements to the roads in the Rockford area include reconstruction and rehabilitation to Harrison Avenue, S. Main Street, N. 2nd Street, Kishwaukee Street, Springfield Avenue and other Rockford area locations.

The Rockford area is estimated to receive almost $2 million this year and another $73 million over the next four years, as long as road construction and repair continues as planned, according to Stadelman.

”As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, these construction jobs will play an important role in providing local families the income they need to get back on their feet,” Stadelman said.

IDOT’s complete multi-year plan can be found on its website.

