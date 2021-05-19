Advertisement

Rockford area to get almost $2M in road improvements

The Rockford area is estimated to receive another $73 million over the next four years, as long as road construction and repair continues as planned.
City of Rockford road
City of Rockford road
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford area is set to receive $1.95 million for improvements to roads and highways in the upcoming year as a part of the state’s multi-year construction plan.

”I am happy to see another round of funding for infrastructure improvements,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “This construction will help ensure the safety of people traveling on our roads while providing meaningful income for those working hard to repair them.”

The improvements to the roads in the Rockford area include reconstruction and rehabilitation to Harrison Avenue, S. Main Street, N. 2nd Street, Kishwaukee Street, Springfield Avenue and other Rockford area locations.

The Rockford area is estimated to receive almost $2 million this year and another $73 million over the next four years, as long as road construction and repair continues as planned, according to Stadelman.

”As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, these construction jobs will play an important role in providing local families the income they need to get back on their feet,” Stadelman said.

IDOT’s complete multi-year plan can be found on its website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The City of Rockford has partnered with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring...
Electric scooters now in Rockford
Electric vehicle charging stations.
Interstate signs to mark Illinois electric-vehicle stations
gasoline
Gas in Rockford jumps 10 cents in one month
Rockford Mass Transit District
Rockford Mass Transit District to resume full regular service May 30