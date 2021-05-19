Advertisement

Republicans reinstate work-search requirement, eye ending $300 unemployment benefit

(Koster, Brian | WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have reinstated a requirement that unemployed people look for work to qualify for benefits.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers suspended the requirement in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the state, forcing businesses to close.

Lawmakers have extended the suspension for months by passing emergency rules. The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the requirement beginning next week.

The requirement was slated to automatically be reinstated in July, but Republicans want to move faster to alleviate a shortage of workers as the pandemic wanes and businesses reopen.

Republicans unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would end a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Mask update
Region 1 announces it will follow CDC mask update: spurs confusion in community
Officer Oberheim
Police officer dead in shootout with suspect

Latest News

Any storms over the next few days will be extremely spotty in nature.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 5/19/2021
Velvet Robot Coffee Lab New Location
Velvet Robot Coffee lab to open new location
Day Out With Thomas
Day Out With Thomas returns July 10-11, 17-18
(Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
Free COVID-19 saliva testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford
HNN File Image
School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule