Prolonged spell of warmth begins Wednesday, first 90s increasingly likely soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s sure were a sight for sore eyes, and we’re far from finished with the wet weather. A warm front’s advancing northward and continues to serve as a triggering mechanism for showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms. Computer forecast projections continue to suggest that wet weather will be around us for several hours to come, though breaks in the action are to become increasingly likely as the night progresses. Still, it’s not wild to think that rain may still be around as we wake up Wednesday.

Many rain-free hours are promised Wednesday from mid-morning on, though there’s the possibility another round of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms may ignite on a scattered basis with the fuel available in the day’s warmer and more humid air expected to be in place.

Over the course of the next 24 hours, we may be able to accrue an additional quarter to half inch of rain coming on top of the 0.27″ that had fallen through 7:00pm in Rockford.

The bigger story beginning Wednesday will be the prolonged warm spell getting underway. In all likelihood, we’re heading into the lower 80s for afternoon highs in most spots, marking the first time in 17 days that temperatures had reached the 80° mark.

But that’s just the beginning. For days, we’ve been noting a dome of warm air aloft likely to take shape as the week progresses, then continuing over the this weekend and into the opening days of next week. When we see such a development evolving, it’s a clear suggestion we’re heading into a much more summerlike pattern. That’s not to say we’re done with cool days, but it’s a firm reflection of the fact that warmer days will outnumber them. The end result is temperatures that will reach the middle 80s Thursday, middle to upper 80s Friday, and then 2021′s first 90° temperature Saturday.

A 90° Saturday would come a little more than two weeks ahead of schedule. Normally, our first 90° of the year comes at or around June 6. It’d be the earliest 90° temperature here since 2013, when the first 90° came on May 14. May 90s are not unheard of in these parts. Dating back to 1896, 90s have occurred in 47 years during the month of may, but only 21 times have there been multiple May 90s.

Not only will temperatures be on the upswing, humidity levels will be surging as well. A wind out of the south-southwest, blowing straight out of the Gulf of Mexico, will serve as an atmospheric conveyor belt for humid, tropical air to surge straight into our area, giving the air a truly sticky feel, especially by the weekend.

Storm chances are always in play when dealing with this kind of atmosphere. That said, with the warm air aloft in place, it essentially places a lid on the atmosphere and limits the potential for thunderstorm development. It doesn’t eliminate the threat entirely, though the spatial coverage of the storms would also be considerably limited. With that said, we’ve kept small t-storm chances in the forecast straight through the weekend, though it needs to be unequivocally noted that the dry hours will vastly outnumber the wet ones every single day.

