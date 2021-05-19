Advertisement

Police officer dead in shootout with suspect

Chief Anthony Cobb confirmed the death Wednesday morning.
Officer Oberheim
Officer Oberheim(Champaign Police Department)
By CBS Champaign
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN (CBS) -- A Champaign police officer was killed Wednesday morning and another was hurt after responding to a domestic disturbance call at Town Center apartments.

Chief Anthony Cobb confirmed the death Wednesday morning.

Chief of Police Anthony Cobb Issues Statement on Fallen Officer: It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce...

Posted by Champaign Police Department on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

He has issued the following press release:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Oberheim was struck by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance. His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.

Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department. A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.

The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim’s family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague.

We ask that Officer Oberheim’s family, and other Champaign Police Officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

The Monticello School District has issued a press releasing regarding the death of Officer Oberheim. You can read it below.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the passing of Chris Oberheim, father of Hannah (grad), Avery (12th), Addison (8th), and Aubree (8th), while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this difficult time and with all families of police officers near and far.

Vic Zimmerman, Ed.D.Superintendent of Schools”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash
One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a...
Rockford woman, 54, charged with battery after police standoff

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Rockford announces new rental assistance program.
New program to help area residents pay overdue rent and utility bills
The Winnebago County Health Department continues to work toward getting more people vaccinated...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Pilgrim Baptist Church
David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday,...
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park in July, lineup to be announced Wednesday