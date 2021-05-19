New program to help area residents pay overdue rent and utility bills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As overdue bills pile up for area families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, The City of Rockford announces a new federally funded program to help alleviate some of those costs.

“We literally just got the contract last week which is why we’re trying to hurry up and get it started and rolled out, so we can help as many citizens as we can,” said Rockford’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator Angie Walker.

The COVID Rental Assistance Program brings $680,000 to Rockford helping people pay both their overdue rent and utility bills.

“Even if people are back to work and maybe making money and doing ok it’s really hard to play catch up if you didn’t pay your rent for several months when you were unemployed,” said Walker.

Residents who are renting property in both Winnebago and Boone counties can apply for the program that the Rockford Apartment Association says can be a win win for landlords and tenants.

“Landlords are especially excited about the program and tenants should be also any tenant who had a legitimate problem because of COVID should take advantage of this,” said Rockford Apartment Association Spokesperson Paul Arena.

Walker says not only does this program help people pay their bills, but also stay in their homes.

“Now that people are starting to go back to work and starting to make money again we don’t want to see people losing their home and if they do where are they gonna go,” said Walker. “It’s really hard to get rehoused after you have an eviction.”

Click here for the link to apply.

