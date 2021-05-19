Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash
One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a...
Rockford woman, 54, charged with battery after police standoff

Latest News

Real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder related to the...
Defense to remind jurors Durst says he didn’t kill friend
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House to vote on independent panel to probe Jan. 6 attack
Officials say three men were fighting on the eighth floor of an apartment building when they...
3 men injured after brawl leads to them falling down elevator shaft
Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
Divide deepens ahead of House vote on commission to investigate Capitol riot