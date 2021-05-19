Lollapalooza announces its 2021 lineup

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Lollapalooza makes its official return to Chicago this summer, featuring an all-star lineup including Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the world-class festival. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park. 4-Day Tickets will be available beginning at 12pm CT today at www.lollapalooza.com.

Lollapalooza is known for its multi-genre, diverse lineups and 2021 is no exception. This year’s lineup features something for everyone, with performances from both established and up and coming talent including Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, LAUV, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Ashe, LP, Jacob Banks, Olivia O’Brien, Princess Nokia, Trevor Daniel, and more.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccination in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

4-Day General Admission Tickets, 4-Day GA+ Tickets, 4-Day VIP Tickets, 4-Day Platinum Tickets and Official Hotel Packages will be available today at 12pm CT. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, including the new VIP experience with lower pricing, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets. 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date.

Lollapalooza welcomes music fans of all ages, including kids. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

Lolla Cares is pleased to partner with After School Matters, Ingenuity and the organization’s Creative Schools Fund. After School Matters provides life-changing after-school and summer programs to nearly 19,000 teens Chicago high school teens each year. Since its inception in 1991, the organization has provided more than 350,000 teens with opportunities to explore and develop their talents, while gaining critical skills for work, college and beyond. Founded in 2011, Ingenuity’s mission is to ensure that every student, in every grade, in every school, has access to the arts as part of a well-rounded education. The organization’s Creative Schools Fund unites public, institutional, and individual funding sources to support teacher-designed arts programs and expanded student access to the arts within Chicago’s schools. Over the past eight years, Ingenuity’s Creative Schools Fund has distributed nearly $16 million to CPS schools, providing new, transformative arts education experiences to hundreds of thousands of students.

Lollapalooza is generously supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light Seltzer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, PayPal, Toyota, Venmo, Cupcake Vineyards and BMI.

