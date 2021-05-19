Gov. Pritzker announces 6-year, $20.7B construction plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $20.7 billion will be used to improve Illinois’ roads and bridges.

The construction projects will last over the next six years and will improve 2,779 miles of road and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck. The Proposed Highway Improvement Program is being funded through the Rebuild Illinois plan, according to the governor’s office.

“Rebuild Illinois is about investing for the future — supporting this generation and the next, make sure we have good jobs and the roads to get there,” Pritzker said.

Funding from the plan will go to:

$5.79 billion for highway reconstruction and preservation

$4.82 billion for bridge improvements

$2.59 billion for strategic expansion

$1.43 billion for system support, like engineering and land acquisition

$1.21 billion for safety and system modernizations

Funds released through Rebuild Illinois in the last two years have been used to improve more than 2,700 miles of roadways and 290 bridges. There are multiple projects planned between 2022-2027 to improve roadways and bridges.

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to decrease and the demand for public transportation expanding, Amtrak will resume full passenger rail service, providing another efficient transportation option to connect residents across the state.

A full long-distance interstate schedule will restore four state-sponsored lines. The Chicago-Milwaukee partnership with Wisconsin will resume next week. The three state sponsored routes connecting Chicago and Quincy, Chicago and Carbondale, and Chicago and St. Louis, will run at full capacity by mid-July. Passengers can reserve tickets for travel starting the week of July 19 on Amtrak.com beginning this week.

Amtrak previously announced a return to normal operations for the Hiawatha Service on May 23, a partnership of Illinois and Wisconsin departments of transportation that runs between Chicago and Milwaukee with a stop in Glenview. Following CDC guidance, face masks are still required on public transit, including trains, to prevent community spread.

