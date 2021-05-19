GAR owner Jim Aamodt leaves a lasting impact in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford lost a coaching icon. Gymnastics Academy of Rockford co-owner Jim Aamodt died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 63. Aamodt’s family remembers him for the kind of person he was.

“If I didn’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, I had a daddy-daughter date.”

Aamodt will be remembered for what he did to build the GAR into a tumbling, trampoline and gymnastics juggernaut. But, to his daughter Bradee, Jim’s lasting legacy will be as a loving father.

“When I first moved out he made sure that lawn was mowed and my driveway was shoveled or plowed,” said Bradee. “If I wasn’t feeling good, he was there. If I injured myself, he was there.”

For more than three decades, Aamodt was there for his athletes as well. He coached 18 world champions, more than 500 national champions, and more than 2,000 state and local champions.

“He pushed you to a level that you didn’t know you had,” explained Dan Aamodt, Jim’s brother. “He did it in a loving way. Sometimes he did it in a very direct way, but it was very effective.”

GAR posted the news of his passing on Facebook. In less than 24 hours, it’s been shared more than 140 times.

“It is just humbling to see just how much my dad meant to so many people,” said Bradee. “I know how much he means to me, but just seeing how much he’s done it really is just so amazing to learn.”

Jim’s reach is global. He did charitable projects not only in Rockford but for places as far away as Haiti. He was inducted into the World Acrobatics Society’s Gallery of Legends in 2016.

“He and his wife Lori have just built a great legacy here,” said Dan. “It’s because of the people they are versus the actual business. But the people they are, is conveyed in the business.”

Thousands of kids that came through the program will have memories that last a lifetime because of him. A true meaning of the word family.

“My dad loved, loved Rockford. He loved this community. He loved serving it. He loved finding different avenues to entertain the kids and to get them active. I think he would be so touched and so proud to see that they’ve returned that love for him.”

