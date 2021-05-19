Advertisement

Free COVID-19 saliva testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford

Results are typically available within 24 hours.
(Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Free COVID-19 saliva testing will begin on Thursday, May 20, at the UIC Health Sciences Campus in Rockford.

Located at 1601 Parkview Ave., the testing, provided by SHIELD Illinois, is open to all members of the public. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

The covidSHIELD test is a polymerase chain reaction test that detects the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Negative PCR tests may be required for some travel and, under the region’s Phase 4 Bridge, to be allowed to attend certain events with limited capacity, according to the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

Testing will take place in tents in the South Parking Lot of the campus and involves participants drooling into a tube to provide a saliva sample, which is less invasive than more common COVID-19 testing using a nasal swab. Results are typically available within 24 hours.

  • Individuals being tested should not to eat, drink, use tobacco, brush their teeth, or use mouthwash 60 minutes prior to submitting a sample.
  • There is no minimum age requirement to participate in SHIELD testing.
  • All visitors must wear a mask as they enter and leave the testing site.

Community members should pre-register by visiting the SHIELD testing portal here, clicking “sign up for an account” and entering agency code df5brbrj. Individuals who are bringing minors to test should follow instructions to create a family account. Community members will receive test results directly to their online SHIELD Illinois portal.

More information on COVID-19 saliva testing can be found here.

